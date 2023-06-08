CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
CHS Trading Down 0.2 %
CHS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 5,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,819. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.
CHS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CHS (CHSCO)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.