CHS Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:CHSCO)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

CHS Trading Down 0.2 %

CHS stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. 5,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,819. CHS has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $28.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.05.

Get CHS alerts:

CHS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.