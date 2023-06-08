CIBC Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$21.00

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LUG. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Shares of LUG remained flat at C$16.50 during midday trading on Thursday. 226,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of C$3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.12. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$7.80 and a twelve month high of C$19.42.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold ( TSE:LUG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of C$347.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 1.3248062 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 27 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,270 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

