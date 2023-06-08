Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,105. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38.

Get Ciena alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,498,611 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,227,000 after buying an additional 197,704 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,195,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,778,000 after buying an additional 24,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.