Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Ciena Stock Performance
NYSE:CIEN traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,105. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. Ciena has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $56.38.
Insider Transactions at Ciena
In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $126,925.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,088,677.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.93.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- 6 Best Online and Direct Marketing Retail Stocks to Invest in
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Diversified Dividend Compounder ABM Industries Moves Higher
- Will Airline Stocks Recover? What is the Outlook?
- MSG Sports: How To Buy the Knicks and Rangers for 50% Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.