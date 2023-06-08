Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Ciena Price Performance
CIEN stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.46. 318,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $56.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena
In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,438,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $773,414 in the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.93.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
