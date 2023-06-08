CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Stake Reduced by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,804 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 3.27% of CIRCOR International worth $15,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Down 0.2 %

CIRCOR International stock opened at $47.67 on Thursday. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.89 million, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.37. CIRCOR International had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The business had revenue of $214.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and marketing differentiated technology products and sub-systems for the defense markets. It operates under the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment is involved in the production of valves, pumps, electric motors, kinetic switches, high pressure pneumatic regulators and subsystems, and electromechanical assemblies.

