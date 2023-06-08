Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,678,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,516 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,659,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,221,000 after acquiring an additional 235,958 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,153,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,611,000 after acquiring an additional 869,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,950,000 after acquiring an additional 590,870 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.79.

Citigroup Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $48.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.58. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Featured Stories

