Citigroup Trims Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Target Price to $45.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.43.

TNDM stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $70.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Dick Allen acquired 10,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller bought 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.77 per share, with a total value of $98,801.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,660 shares in the company, valued at $185,478.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dick Allen bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.47 per share, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,681.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 522.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 620 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

