Clean Seed Capital Group (CVE:CSX) Trading 7.7% Higher

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd. (CVE:CSX – Get Rating) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 31,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Clean Seed Capital Group Stock Up 7.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.44.

About Clean Seed Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the agriculture equipment industry in North America. It offers seeding and planting equipment. The company focuses on the development of the SMART Seeder MAX-S prototype and commercialization of the related SMART Seeder technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Seed Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.