Clear Street LLC Acquires 7,936 Shares of Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in Prospector Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRSRU – Get Rating) by 3,968.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Prospector Capital were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRSRU. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Prospector Capital by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 19,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Prospector Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.39. 19,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,970. Prospector Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.07.

Prospector Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

