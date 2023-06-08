Clear Street LLC Buys 20,465 Shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) by 11,694.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.05% of Burtech Acquisition worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Burtech Acquisition by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 61,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Burtech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Performance

Burtech Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.29 during trading hours on Thursday. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $11.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

