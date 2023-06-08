Clear Street LLC Buys New Holdings in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Growth during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 2,478.7% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 389,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 374,500 shares during the period. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 7.4% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 404,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGGR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. 2,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,038. Agile Growth Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21.

Agile Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to acquire businesses in the technology industry, including infrastructure, and horizontal and vertical enterprise application software; healthcare IT; financial technology; robotics/automation; and education technology, as well as additional software and technology segments.

