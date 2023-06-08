Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 15,689 Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Bridgetown by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $295,000.

Shares of BTWN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.20. 784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,401. The company has a market cap of $305.69 million, a P/E ratio of 72.86 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

