Clear Street LLC Grows Holdings in SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVFAU – Get Rating) by 5,467.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in SVF Investment were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 812.4% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 19,815 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVF Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, HGC Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVF Investment by 23.9% during the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period.

Shares of SVF Investment stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 4,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,229. SVF Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

SVF Investment Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

