Clear Street LLC Invests $1.88 Million in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,000. Kala Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clear Street LLC owned about 2.89% of Kala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 243,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154,756 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 81,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000.

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:KALA traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.77. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $56.72.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($6.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.10) by ($1.89). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,383.91% and a negative return on equity of 1,062.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based mucus penetrating particles with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S. Langer and Colin R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.