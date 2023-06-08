Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CONX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,440,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in CONX by 2,527.4% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 351,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after buying an additional 338,417 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in CONX by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CONX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CONX by 29.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 655,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CONX stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $10.21. 564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266. CONX Corp. has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $10.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

