Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 310 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

EMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight Capital reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

