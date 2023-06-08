Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 579 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,044,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,711,000 after buying an additional 35,091 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 74,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,450,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day moving average of $132.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $185.83.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $162.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.56.

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

