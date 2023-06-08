Clear Street Markets LLC Has $339,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after buying an additional 34,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE TT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $175.99. 203,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.20 and a 200-day moving average of $177.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.86%.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.