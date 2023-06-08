Clear Street Markets LLC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 229.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after buying an additional 19,798 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total value of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,035.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.47, for a total transaction of $343,579.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,035.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock worth $18,200,145. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The stock had a trading volume of 291,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,307. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $107.92. The stock has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

