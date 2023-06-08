Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $391,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,328,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,132,071,000 after buying an additional 238,691 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,724,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,020,341,000 after acquiring an additional 113,765 shares in the last quarter. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,389,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.37. 1,507,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,158,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.00. The firm has a market cap of $420.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.08.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

