Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,525 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,861,508 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,000,330,000 after acquiring an additional 638,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after acquiring an additional 285,836 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,044,770 shares of the airline’s stock worth $203,527,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 1,147,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,810,982. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

