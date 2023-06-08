Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1,090.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,471 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

In related news, Director J Thomas Hill acquired 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,107 shares in the company, valued at $387,735.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $18.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,457,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,982,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

