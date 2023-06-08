Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 12,185 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,185 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. Bank of America dropped their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Teck Resources from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,809,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Teck Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.