Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.71.

Insider Activity

Eaton Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $188.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

