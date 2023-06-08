Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 40,050 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 1,536.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,783,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,809 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,305,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Macerich by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,159,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,904,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Macerich in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

Shares of NYSE:MAC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,347. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.11. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -170.00%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

