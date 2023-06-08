Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 56,826 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,826 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B&G Foods worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $185,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

BGS traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 108,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,072. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $26.13.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -172.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.