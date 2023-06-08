Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for about 0.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.07% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 7,300 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 383,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,533.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 100,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,496,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $108,551.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 383,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,533.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last quarter. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,056,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,184,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $22.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 2.21.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

