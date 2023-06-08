Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) to Issue $0.01 Final Dividend

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Thursday, June 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 4th.

Clime Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a current ratio of 33.19 and a quick ratio of 69.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julian Gosse acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$124,500.00 ($82,450.33). In related news, insider Ronni Chalmers 1,009,894 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. Also, insider Julian Gosse acquired 150,000 shares of Clime Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of A$124,500.00 ($82,450.33). Insiders have bought 337,276 shares of company stock worth $298,203 in the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clime Capital Company Profile

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

