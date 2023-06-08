CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases £2,466,000 in Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Anna L. K. Seeley acquired 1,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £2,466,000 ($3,065,638.99).

CLS Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 133.20 ($1.66) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. CLS Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 227.50 ($2.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £529.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -666.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 134.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 144.45.

Get CLS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLI shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price objective on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on CLS from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About CLS

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.