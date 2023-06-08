CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised CMS Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.30.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.9 %

CMS Energy stock opened at $60.41 on Monday. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 8.09%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $246,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in CMS Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

