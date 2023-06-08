CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) Stock Price Down 5.6%

CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) dropped 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.63 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 637,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 525,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

CohBar Stock Up 2.8 %

The company has a market cap of $8.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CohBar

CohBar Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CohBar stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in CohBar, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWBR Get Rating ) by 241.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of CohBar worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CohBar, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics targeting chronic and age-related diseases. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

