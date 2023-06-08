CoinLoan 1-Day Volume Tops $1,388.82 (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00010061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $5.25 million and approximately $1,388.82 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CoinLoan Profile

CoinLoan’s launch date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

