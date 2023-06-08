Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Down 0%

Shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU – Get Rating) dropped 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 15,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Colicity Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colicity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Colicity by 1.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 203,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Colicity by 32.2% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 16,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

About Colicity

Colicity Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries.

