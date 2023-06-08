Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,524 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 25,064 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

