Comparing LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY)

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Rating) and Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LATAM Airlines Group $9.36 billion 25.21 $1.34 billion N/A N/A Cathay Pacific Airways $6.52 billion 0.94 -$836.18 million N/A N/A

LATAM Airlines Group has higher revenue and earnings than Cathay Pacific Airways.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LATAM Airlines Group 18.02% -45.94% 13.64% Cathay Pacific Airways N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares LATAM Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for LATAM Airlines Group and Cathay Pacific Airways, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LATAM Airlines Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cathay Pacific Airways 0 1 1 0 2.50

Volatility & Risk

LATAM Airlines Group has a beta of 3.24, meaning that its stock price is 224% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cathay Pacific Airways has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LATAM Airlines Group beats Cathay Pacific Airways on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA is holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger air transportation and cargo services. The Air Transportation segment corresponds to the route network for air transport. The Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program segment offers a coalition system, interrelated among its members, along with being a government entity with a separately business and not directly related to air transport. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services. In addition, the company operates a computer network for interchange of air cargo related information; and offers repair and maintenance services for transportation companies. It operates in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Southwest Pacific, North Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 234 aircraft directly connecting Hong Kong to 119 destinations in 35 countries worldwide, including 26 destinations in China. Cathay Pacific Airways Limited was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lantau Island, Hong Kong.

