Comparing SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & Its Rivals

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.03, meaning that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -60.21% -65.74% -0.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 587 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.57%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -77.22 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.46 billion $32.16 million 6.92

SunCar Technology Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

