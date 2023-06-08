Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.30.
Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cipher Mining
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
