Compass Point Initiates Coverage on Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Research analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up from $2.70) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.60.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64. Cipher Mining has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.30.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cipher Mining

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.