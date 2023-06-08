Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $1,750,500.00 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,340.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Thursday, June 1st, Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $741,455.57.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $1,501,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $93,607.36.

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.43. 7,180,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,713. Confluent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $37.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The company had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 77.61% and a negative return on equity of 56.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CFLT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter worth $29,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 311.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Confluent by 703.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

