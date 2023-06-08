Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) CMO Sells $741,455.57 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 22,807 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $741,455.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,820,542.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephanie Buscemi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $1,750,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Stephanie Buscemi sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $1,501,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,248 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $93,607.36.

Confluent Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.96. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $37.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $174.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFLT shares. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Confluent by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

