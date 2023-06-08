Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Stake Lowered by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Constellation Brands worth $37,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 51,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -477.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -698.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

