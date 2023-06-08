Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE CNM traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 2,417,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Core & Main by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Core & Main by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Core & Main by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

