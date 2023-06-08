Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.
Core & Main Stock Performance
NYSE CNM traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.02. 2,417,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,694. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,430.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $625,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,804.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 31,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $781,972.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,430.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,700,998 shares of company stock valued at $326,878,271 over the last 90 days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Core & Main from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Core & Main from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Core & Main from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.78.
Core & Main Company Profile
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
Featured Stories
