Cosmos (ATOM) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $65.08 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00035668 BTC on major exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.28 billion and approximately $65.08 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00052623 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00015734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

