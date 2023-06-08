Cosmos Price Hits $9.56 (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.31 billion and $86.01 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $9.56 or 0.00036289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00052791 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015791 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000225 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

