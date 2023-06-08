Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

