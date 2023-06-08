Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Issues Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASEGet Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.08. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 145.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at $70,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 65.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

