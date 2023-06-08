Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.77 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.
Couchbase Stock Down 28.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ BASE opened at $15.98 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. Couchbase has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase
In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Couchbase news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 2,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $39,900.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,370.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $48,856.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 489,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,599,000.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,160 shares of company stock valued at $242,205. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.
About Couchbase
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
