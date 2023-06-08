Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Shares Gap Up to $40.02

Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.02, but opened at $41.21. Covenant Logistics Group shares last traded at $41.21, with a volume of 546 shares changing hands.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.18.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Covenant Logistics Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 35.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.