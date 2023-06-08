Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.
CBRL traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 122.64%.
Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
