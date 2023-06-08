Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $832.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.23. The stock had a trading volume of 120,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,648. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.68.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is 122.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBRL. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

