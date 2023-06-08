Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $95.00 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

