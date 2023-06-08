Critical Survey: Genus (GENSF) and Its Competitors

Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF – Get Rating) is one of 365 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Genus to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genus and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Genus N/A N/A 73.80 Genus Competitors $143.80 million -$14.25 million 86.50

Genus’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Genus. Genus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

29.7% of Genus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Genus and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genus 0 0 1 0 3.00 Genus Competitors 226 1390 4113 52 2.69

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 79.41%. Given Genus’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genus has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Genus and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genus N/A N/A N/A Genus Competitors -341.38% -69.23% -14.68%

Dividends

Genus pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Genus pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Genus beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Genus

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business. The Research and Development segment involves in global spend on research and development. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Basingstoke, the United Kingdom.

