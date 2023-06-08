CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 4.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 168,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 921,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

CureVac Trading Up 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.

Institutional Trading of CureVac

About CureVac

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CureVac by 35.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CureVac by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in CureVac by 120.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 98,177 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CureVac in the first quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares during the period.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

