CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Up 4.8%

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 168,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 921,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.
CVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of CureVac in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
